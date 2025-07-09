/‘I laughed at how stupid it was’: Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says he was ‘murdered’, refutes FBI report

Mark Epstein, the brother of financier Jeffrey Epstein, has strongly rejected the Trump administration’s final report into his brother’s controversial death, suggesting the official explanation doesn’t add up.

What did the Trump administration’s report conclude?

The Justice Department and FBI, under President Donald Trump, this week released a long-awaited report declaring that Jeffrey Epstein had died by suicide. It also said there was no evidence that Epstein had kept a list of powerful clients to use for blackmail.

But the findings have angered many of Trump’s own supporters, who had long speculated that Epstein’s death involved foul play, suspicions encouraged by several MAGA officials.

What is Mark Epstein saying now?

Speaking to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, Mark Epstein said he doesn’t trust the government’s version of events. “Every time they say or do something to try to quash the fact that he was most likely murdered, they just put their foot further down their mouth,” he said. Mark has long voiced concerns about how his brother died in a high-security jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

The official autopsy was conducted by New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson, with renowned pathologist Dr Michael Baden observing at the request of Epstein’s legal team. Baden said at the time that Epstein’s injuries were “more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.”

Kash Patel, the FBI director and one of the Trump officials who had previously fuelled speculation about Epstein’s alleged blackmail operation, made a sharp U-turn in May. “You know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel said.

Mark Epstein, reacting to that statement, said, “When Kash Patel came out with that statement, I laughed at how stupid it was.”