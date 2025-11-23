/Jeffrey Epstein meddled in Israel’s elections, worked for Israeli intelligence? Here's the TRUTH

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared a Jacobin article claiming Jeffrey Epstein once worked for Israeli intelligence, amid newly revealed messages showing Epstein consulted Ehud Barak in 2019. The article revives old rumours, though no evidence supports Mossad ties.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently shared an article from Jacobin, a US-based socialist and strongly anti-Israeli publication, that claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have interfered in Israel’s 2019 elections. This comes days after it was revealed that Epstein was in touch with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak during that election cycle. Netanyahu shared the article as US President Donald Trump signed a bill paving way for US Department of Justice to release the controversial Epstein Files, that contain names of several high-profile personalities who were in touch with Epstein.
The Jacobin article titled 'Jeffrey Epstein Claimed to Have Meddled in Israel’s Elections' made several explosive allegations, suggesting that Epstein had long-standing links to Israeli intelligence and may have acted as an “asset” for Israeli agencies. It claimed that leaked emails indicated he was quietly performing tasks on behalf of the Israeli government and that his relationship with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak was far closer than Barak had publicly acknowledged.
While it is true that Epstein communicated with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak and moved within powerful global circles, and that the Jacobin article highlights leaked emails and long-circulating rumors, there is no proven evidence that he interfered in Israeli elections or worked for Mossad or any Israeli intelligence service. Despite the sensational claims, most assertions remain unverified, politically charged, and rooted in speculation rather than confirmed intelligence findings.