/Jeffrey Epstein meddled in Israel’s elections, worked for Israeli intelligence? Here's the TRUTH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently shared an article from Jacobin, a US-based socialist and strongly anti-Israeli publication, that claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have interfered in Israel’s 2019 elections. This comes days after it was revealed that Epstein was in touch with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak during that election cycle. Netanyahu shared the article as US President Donald Trump signed a bill paving way for US Department of Justice to release the controversial Epstein Files, that contain names of several high-profile personalities who were in touch with Epstein.

What the article alleges?

The Jacobin article titled 'Jeffrey Epstein Claimed to Have Meddled in Israel’s Elections' made several explosive allegations, suggesting that Epstein had long-standing links to Israeli intelligence and may have acted as an “asset” for Israeli agencies. It claimed that leaked emails indicated he was quietly performing tasks on behalf of the Israeli government and that his relationship with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak was far closer than Barak had publicly acknowledged.

What's the truth?