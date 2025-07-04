/Elon Musk drops one-word answer on post demanding release of Epstein files amid feud with Trump over 'big beautiful bill'

Even as tech giant Elon Musk said that he is holding back in escalating tensions with United States President Donald Trump, the billionaire has dropped a bombshell response on a post on X that demanded the release of Epstein files. Musk's response came hours before the US House passed Trump's mega tax and spending bill - that Donald Trump has termed as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’. An user on X shared a post urging the release of “the unredacted Epstein files,” to which the Tesla boss responded with a resounding “yes.” Elon Musk, during his tussle with Trump last month had claimed that the US president's name is present in the Epstein files. He later deleted his post and apologised for his remark, stating that “he went too far.” Now even as the US House passed the tax bill, Musk has been silent for hours, with no post on his X.

Musk's renewed campaign against the bill began when he declared that 'America Party' will be launched the day after the bill is passed. To this, Trump issued a threat of DOGE investigation on Musk and spoke about his deportation. However, this latest feud is not same as the previous one as Musk said he is holding his temptation back. While he has attacked the big beautiful bill and all US lawmakers supporting it, he has refrained from attacking the POTUS personally - something that he did last month. Here's a screenshot of his post from last month:

Last month, the row started after Musk expressed his vehement disapproval of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” and encouraging people to “kill the bill.” Meanwhile, Trump maintained that the fall-out was prompted by Musk being upset over the removal of electric vehicle subsidies—a provision that made Tesla vehicles more affordable.

'Just plain wrong' to 'credit is due': Elon Musk seems confused

In a post on X, Musk responded to a tweet criticising the president’s Truth Social post threatening to scrap federal subsidies received by his companies, writing that the remarks were: “Just plain wrong...So disappointing.” He also said that he is tempted to escalate the situation but he won't. The billionaire also made a post urging people to follow a meme account posting screenshots of old tweets by GOP lawmakers criticising the national debt alongside posts hailing the passage of tax and spending bill. However, after a few hours, when Trump shared a post about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to stop the war in Gaza, the tech giant wrote: “Credit where credit is due...[Trump] has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.”

What is Epstein Files?