Washington DC, United States

United States Vice President-elect JD Vance has been subject to many controversies, online criticism, and mockery for the strangest things on the campaign trail with President-elect Donald Trump.

This time, he is back with a not-so-cool Thanksgiving post which is being slammed on social media platform X. Vance posted a parody picture of Norman Rockwell’s iconic painting Freedom From Want.

In the picture Vance posted, the matriarch's face was replaced with his own and Turkey was replaced with the map of America. Meanwhile, Trump was seen standing behind Vance and grinning in the role of the patriarch.

The post soon became viral and a topic of discussion with some saying it depicts Vance's loyalty towards Trump. However, the image was also mocked by many including former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

"JD Vance posting an image of himself as Trump’s wife, and also with a map that doesn’t show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history," said Hasan in a post.

Film executive Franklin Leonard said, "I’ve seen a lot of embarrassing behaviour on this app, but I have never seen anything quite like this."

Jason Linkins, deputy editor of The New Republic, weighed in, saying, "Some men are born with an almost fetishistic need to be ruled, and this weirdo is high-key one of them."

Netizens react

Social media users also shared their opinions on Vance's post and the message behind it.

An X user wrote, "There is something deeply wrong with you. Besides, you’re irrelevant anyway. Trump’s already cheating on you. I’m just looking forward to the catfight."

Another added, "If this feels normal to you, you're in a cult."

Someone even wrote, "Look, nothing any of us can say is gonna beat the fact that he posted this himself."

