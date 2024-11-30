Washington

Former defence secretary pick of US President-elect Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, who has been accused of sex offences, is again in the news but this time it is due to his mother. A New York Times report revealed that his mother was aware of his acts for a very long time as in 2018, she wrote an email questioning his character.

Saying he routinely mistreated women, Penelope Hegseth wrote in her email, "On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself," adding that she still loves her son.

She further wrote, "I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth," New York Times reported.

Hegseth's mother, in a phone conversation with the news agency on Friday (Nov 29), said she sent an immediate follow-up email apologising for what she said in the previous mail. She told the New York Times that she wrote the mail “in anger, with emotion” when Hegseth was going through a difficult divorce.

In the interview, she denied the statements she wrote about her son's character in the mail. It is not true. It has never been true,” she said. She further added, “I know my son. He is a good father and husband.” She called her act of sending the first email "disgusting."

Hegseth was accused of having sex with two minor girls when they were 17. Although, he denied the accusations.

