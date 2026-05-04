/What is happening with Yen? The real global economic shift happening in Japanese market

Why is Japan acting now?

Japan is currently in the "Golden Week" holiday stretch from May 4 to May 6. The markets prefer this period because there is less domestic trade during these moments and more effects of the intervention against speculative trading. The most natural course of action is to follow with a rate hike. However, the US Federal Reserve has decided to maintain its rate; the intervention would make more impact if there were action from both sides. Until 2024, Japan has maintained a zero-interest rate policy to tackle the demographic decline. These, however, created a major Yen-carry trade, where Wall Street hedge funds would borrow yen and convert it to dollar-based assets and gain 4-5 per cent interest; basically, it was free money. However, these constant sell-offs had weakened the yen, and as long as the Yen stays weak, hedge funds make a profit. So the value of the yen decreased compared to other currencies, but 160 is considered the red line after which the loan becomes cheaper to pay back, which encourages further carry trades to make a profit. If it stays above 160, there will be more intervention, or otherwise a massive sell-off of US treasuries by Japan to cover losses. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US treasuries, with a rise in car and house mortgages. All these events could together trigger a massive crises. So these interventions are aimed at reducing the yen in circulation to increase the demand for yen. Traders are anxiously looking at the Yen and dollar combination