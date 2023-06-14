Japanese soldier opens fire at colleagues at military base, one dead

One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an army training range in Japan, local media said Wednesday.

Broadcaster NHK and Jiji Press agency both reported the death, which came after the government confirmed three members of the Self-Defense Forces had been wounded and a person was in custody over the incident.

State broadcaster NHK claimed that several Japanese Self Defence Force personnel may have died.

NHK citing sources said that the officer has been arrested for firing an automatic rifle at the force's shooting range. One of the injured is said to be in critical condition.

According to reports, no civilian casualties have been reported.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon