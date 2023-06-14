'I will obliterate...': Trump goes on unhinged tirade after Miami court proceedings

Having pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts at a Miami court on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump called the indictment a 'sham' and went on to attack Joe Biden as well as past presidents.

Making his first speech from the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey after the hearing, the Republican leader said he will go after the "Biden crime family" if he comes to power.

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family. Name a special prosecutor," said Trump as the crowd chanted slogans of "lock him up".

“I will totally obliterate the deep state. We know who they are. I know exactly who they are. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom."

He added that Biden will "forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps more importantly, the president, together with the band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists trying to destroy American democracy, channeling real anger and charging the President of the United States under the Espionage Act of 1917."

Trump took shots at Biden as well as Hillary Clinton by repeating his previous unsubstantiated claims that both had broken federal laws.

"Hillary Clinton broke the law and she didn't get indicted. Joe Biden broke the law, and in many other ways, we're finding out, and so far has not gotten indicted."

Meanwhile, he also pointed out former president Bill Clinton and George W Bush for losing nuclear codes and 22 million emails respectively.

"He [Bill] lost the nuclear codes and absolutely nothing was done and lost the nuclear codes."

Concluding his tirade against the "establishment", Trump called Special Counsel Jack Smith a 'deranged lunatic'.

"I've named him deranged Jack Smith. He does political hit jobs…He looks like a thug," said Trump, adding that Smith was a "raging and uncontrolled Trump hater". What happened in the court? Trump made an appearance at the court with his aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta — marking his second indictment since announcing a 2024 run, and the first time a former president faces federal charges. He pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal counts and was released on bond on the condition that he will not discuss the case with a list of witnesses.

The US government alleges that Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking classified documents with him upon leaving office in 2021 and deliberately withholding them from the National Archives. Authorities assert that he conspired to impede investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with individuals lacking proper clearance.

(With inputs from agencies)