Japanese police says suspect initial plan was to deploy explosions to assassinate Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was shot dead in the open on Friday (July 8) in Nara, the capital city, during a campaign that shocked the world. Since the local police commander acknowledged the issue, the Japanese national broadcaster, NHK, reported that the suspect first intended to use explosives, and there have been concerns expressed about the lack of security surrounding Abe at the time of the shooting. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, the suspect was detained by police on Friday at the scene of the incident. Although they have not been legally charged, they still claim to be the suspect, reported by CNN.

As per NHK, the suspect admitted to investigators that his initial plan involved deploying explosives to assassinate the minister during a gathering in Okayama, a prefecture that is three hours away from Nara. In conversation with CNN, Nara prefecture said that the suspect was seen by surveillance cameras leaving the Yamato-Saidaiji station in the city after boarding the train and travelling to the campaign.

Tomoaki Onizuka, the head of the police department, declared that he "can't deny there were problems" with Abe's security, and that he "take[s] responsibility" for the mishap. In his emotional statement, the head further added, "After the first report of the incident came ... it was the height of the guilt and regret I've felt in my 27 years in law enforcement." "I feel the weight of my responsibility."

Since Abe’s passing, mourners have gathered and laid flowers at a temporary monument outside the Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara, close to the location of the former leader’s murder.

World leaders have extended condolences in response to Abe’s murder, expressing their outrage and sorrow. According to NHK, his widow Akie Abe will host the burial at a temple in Tokyo, with attendance restricted to family members and close friends of the former prime minister.

