A Japanese man is going viral for doing nothing and yet making a ton of money by simply being a partner to several women. The full-time kept man makes as much as 1 million yen (US$7,000) each month, all of which comes from wealthy women looking for company and someone who can also do their household chores, SCMP reported.

Takuya Ikoma is popular for providing his services to affluent women. The 31-year-old talks about his experience on his YouTube channel, saying that while it might seem like he is only a "kept man", a lot goes into ensuring the women are happy with him.

He says he puts a lot of thought into his clothes, makeup up and overall appearance before meeting the rich women. Ikoma adds that "managing 15 affluent women at once can be enjoyable, yet it’s also incredibly tiring."

The Japanese man accompanies the women on their shopping trips, dinners and vacations. He goes to their houses where he shares drinks with them while engaging in conversations, listening to them about whatever they want to speak. He provides them emotional support like a partner.

He washes dishes, mops the floors

His other tasks include doing household chores, like washing the dishes, cleaning floors and even toilets. He usually makes about 160,000 yen (US$1,100) in just three hours.

In 2019, Ikoma told Abema TV that at one point in his career, he was earning one million yen in a month, offering his services to 15 women. In fact, one of the women asked him to serve her exclusively and offered one million yen. However, Ikoma declined the generous salary since he wanted to remain available to more of his clients.

Gradually, he lowered the number of women he was going out with and picked them based on their appearance.

Ikoma realised early that older women were attracted to him

Recalling how he started this job, Ikoma says that when he was 18, he realised that he could attract older women. They showered him with money and gifts when he went with them on trips or shopping. So he decided to turn it into a full-time career.

Meanwhile, the women who take his services say that "dating is too exhausting", and he provides them with emotional support, without them having to invest themselves. emotionally

Ikoma started talking about his "kept man" lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic and now plans to introduce a "Kept Man Training Course" for men who want to walk in his path.