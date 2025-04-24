The Japanese city of Osaka will soon ban people above the age of 65 from using ATM while using their phones. The move is aimed at putting a halt to the digital frauds happening in the region that mostly target older people. Osaka will become the first city in Japan to implement strict measures to deter fraudsters from scamming the elderly.

A cap of 100,000 yen has been placed on daily withdrawals and transfers for those aged 70 and above. Osaka has also banned them from using an ATM while on their phone calls. The Japan Times reported that banks and other businesses have been mandated to raise awareness about the fraud to help protect the elderly.

Businesses will carry display warning posters near ATMs as well. Those selling prepaid cards would need to verify that they would not lead to their customers' accounts being fraudulently drained.

The matter has been of major concern for weeks now. Last month, Japan’s National Police Agency floated the idea of capping daily ATM withdrawals and transfers for people aged 75 and above at 300,000 yen. However, according to Japanese media reports, banks were not keen on implementing the plan since that would cause inconvenience to their customers.

Japan wants to turn talking on phones at ATMs taboo

In view of the rising cyber crimes against older people in Osaka, the prefecture wants to deter people from completely using phones at ATMs. According to reports, Ryo Hamaoka of the Osaka Crisis Management Office wants to ultimately turn phone use at ATMs into a social taboo. Notably, speaking on mobile phones in trains is already not seen as a good thing in Japan. Officials are aiming to turn phones at ATMs into something similar.

Data suggests that such crimes targeting the elderly led to losses worth 72.1 billion yen in 2024, 1.6 times more than the figure reported the year before. Mainichi reported that a total of 20,951 individuals fell victim to the crimes, and approximately 45 per cent of them were aged 75 or older.