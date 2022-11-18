Japan, United States hold military drills right after North Korea's ICBM launch

The Japanese Defence Ministry announced on Friday that Japan and the United States held joint military drills over the Sea of Japan right after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in the waters within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the northern region of Hokkaido.

"Japan Self-Defense Forces and US armed forces conducted a bilateral exercise... amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan," the official statement read according to Reuters.

The statement further stated that the drill was a reaction to "North Korea's ICBM-class ballistic missile launch that landed within the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the Sea of Japan".

The EEZ is around 200 nautical miles away from the Japanese coastline and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that both Japan and the US will be launching a further investigation into the matter.

"This bilateral exercise reaffirms the strong will between Japan and the United States to respond to any situation. The exercise also further strengthens the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US Alliance", the statement said regarding the drill involving aircraft from both nations.

While no damages were reported on Fridayday, the South Korean defence ministry said that the ICBM was one of the longest-range weapons in North Korea's arsenal and according to reports, it can be capable of launching carrying nuclear warheads as far as the coastal regions of the US.