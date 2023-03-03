Japan just made a startling discovery about the islands in its territory

Japan has made a surprising discovery. Apparently, the country has 7,000 more islands, a new recount of the islands has revealed. The new figure is more than double of the previous one in use since a 1987 report by Japan's Coast Guard.

Geospatial Information Authority of Japan (GSI) recently carried out a fresh digital mapping which revealed that Japan has 14,125 islands, more than double the figure of 6,852. However, even though the number of islands has increased, there is no change in the overall area of land in Japan’s possession.

According to the GSI, the new figure of islands simply reflects the advances made in surveying technology by the country. The maps that were used for the new survey are more detailed, which also made a difference, authorities say.

The GSI further said that there is no international agreement on how to count islands. Japan used the same size criterion for the new mapping as the previous survey done 35 years ago. All naturally occurring land areas with a circumference of at least 100 metres (330 feet) were counted in the GSI mapping. Artificially reclaimed land are not part of the new report.

The islands around Japan face several territorial disputes. One of them is the southern Kuril islands which Russia has held since the end of World War II. Called the Northern Territories in Japan, Tokyo lays claim on the islands.

The uninhabited Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are also in the eye of the storm . While Japan lays claim to them, China has repeatedly challenged Tokyo's claim.

(With inputs from agencies)

