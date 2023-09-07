Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse

Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday (September 7) that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.

Fujishima, who is a niece of the accused music mogul Johnny Kitagawa who died in 2019, "Both the agency itself and I myself as a person recognise that sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa took place. I apologise for his victims from the bottom of my heart. I take seriously what happened."

The most powerful talent agency in Japan's pop music industry was headed by Kitagawa, but the scandal, which emerged fully earlier this year, has horrified the country and tainted his image.

There were allegations that he abused young men who wanted to be stars surfaced in Japanese media in 1999, but there was nothing concrete until this year after a BBC documentary.

The tell-all documentary in March led to shock and outrage in Japan, whihc was a lot similar to the reactions seen after the scandals involving Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and British TV star Jimmy Savile.

The story was widely covered by the national media and also grabbed international headlines, putting pressure on the authorities. Japanese lawmakers voiced outrage, while the United Nations human rights experts also criticised the talent agency for its handling of the allegations.

The 57-year-old Fujishima said she had stepped down effective Tuesday and named singer and actor Noriyuki Higashiyama, a veteran member of the talent agency, as her successor. But she said that she would remain in the agency's leadership to help "compensate" victims.

"It will take an enormous amount of time before we can regain trust. I will stake the rest of my life on addressing this problem," said Higashiyama, 56.

Full recovery will take time

Kitagawa had successfully sued for defamation over the claims, although the verdict was partially overturned on appeal. He was never criminally charged.

But after the latest move by the agency, victims said that full recovery remains far off but they felt vindicated.

Yukihiro Ohshima, a member of the Johnny's Sexual Assault Victims' Association, said: "I think she [Fujishima] acknowledged and sincerely apologised for what happened. It's not like the emotional scars are gone but I think out of 100 points things have gotten a little easier by about 10."

