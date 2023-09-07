Myanmar photojournalist receives 20-year jail term for cyclone coverage

In a significant blow to press freedom in Myanmar, a court has sentenced photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike to 20 years in prison with hard labour. This harsh verdict comes in the wake of his coverage of the devastating aftermath of a cyclone, as reported by the independent online news service Myanmar Now, the organisation he worked for. This sentence marks the most severe punishment for any journalist since the military seized power and overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The unprecedented verdict

Sai Zaw Thaike, a photographer known for his work with Myanmar Now, faced a trial by a military tribunal that culminated in his conviction and sentencing. This event unfolded during the first court hearing held since his initial detention in the western state of Rakhine. His indictment included a range of charges, notably a statute loosely associated with treason, often referred to as sedition. Among the charges were incitement, spreading false information, and agitating against government employees or the military, carrying a maximum prison term of three years. Additionally, he faced charges of online defamation, punishable by up to three years' imprisonment, and violating a natural disaster management law, which could result in a prison term of up to one year.

Trial in secrecy and Isolation

The entire legal process occurred within Insein prison, located in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, where Sai Zaw Thaike had been incarcerated since his arrest. The news agency revealed that he was deprived of family visits and legal representation throughout his detention, raising concerns about the fairness of his trial.

Myanmar Now's editor-in-chief, Swe Win, expressed deep concern over Sai Zaw Thaike's sentencing, emphasising that it underscores the complete suppression of press freedom under the military junta's rule. It also highlights the high price that independent journalists in Myanmar pay for their professional work.

Myanmar's Dismal Press Freedom Ranking

Myanmar's deteriorating press freedom situation has drawn international attention. Reporters Without Borders ranked Myanmar as the world's second-largest jailer of journalists, trailing only China. The country's standing in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index plummeted, placing 176th out of 180 countries.

Sai Zaw Thaike's ordeal began when he was arrested on May 23 in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, while documenting the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha. This cyclone was the most destructive storm in Myanmar in over a decade, causing widespread flash floods and power outages. Tragically, it claimed the lives of at least 148 people in Rakhine state, many of whom belonged to the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority residing in internal displacement camps. Moreover, it caused substantial damage to more than 186,000 buildings.

Details regarding the specific charges for which Sai Zaw Thaike was convicted remain undisclosed, as political trials in Myanmar are typically shrouded in secrecy. Independent verification of Myanmar Now's report is challenging.

This conviction represents the latest assault on press freedom and journalists by Myanmar's military-installed government, which has vigorously cracked down on independent media. At least 13 media outlets, including Myanmar Now, have had their licenses revoked, while approximately 156 journalists were arrested, with around 50 still in detention. Shockingly, nearly half of those detained have been convicted and sentenced. Tragically, four media workers lost their lives, and others suffered torture while in detention.