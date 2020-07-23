'It's like bombs loading on': Venice's gondoliers complain tourists gained weight in lockdown

Lockdown has affected people, industries and countries, in totality, in various different ways. One such industry is that of the gondoliers in Venice who are facing a very different problem than the rest of the world.

A gondola is a boat ride which is very popular for the tourists visiting Venice; the ride is worldwide famous. Usually, a gondola accommodates six people. However, due to the new 'unforeseen' circumstances, the organisers have decided to further impose new restrictions.

Venice's Gondola Association has decided to limit the visitors on boat to five, instead of six. The reason behind this is not social distancing, but the extra weight that the tourists seem to have gained during the worldwide lockdown.

"Over the last 10 years or so, tourists weigh more -- and rather than having them step on a scale before they get on, we are limiting the number," Andrea Balbi, the president of Venice's Gondola Association told CNN.

The organisers believe that the average weight of tourists has increased significantly and that makes it harder for the gondoliers to ferry the tourists around the Grand Canal without the risk of taking on water.

"From some countries, it's like bombs loading on and when (the boat) is fully loaded, the hull sinks and water enters," Raoul Roveratto, president of the Association of Substitute Gondoliers said to a local newspaper. "Going forward with over half a ton of meat on board is dangerous," he continued.

The change will be for the slim boats that operate on the small canals. However, the maximum capacity on the larger "da parada" gondolas, has also been reduced from 14 to 12.

The gondola and the tourism industry in Italy have had to take a massive hit due to the strict nationwide lockdown that was imposed in Italy after the situation became gravely dangerous few months back.