'It's a two-way street': Uber asks passengers to send masked selfie before booking rides

The popular cab service Uber has decided to take employment safety a notch higher. Since the pandemic began, uber has been making sure that all drivers wear face mask, avoid any close contact and follow all other safety and health precautions to keep the passengers safe and comfortable.

However, Uber is now worried about its partner drivers. It has come to Uber's notice that a lot of passengers have not been wearing face masks. So, Uber has now decided to roll out a new verification system for passengers.

Specific passengers, when requesting the next ride, will be asked to compulsorily send a selfie wearing masks. These passengers will be the ones who have been previously reported by the partner drivers for not wearing face masks.

Since May, the Uber drivers have been sending masked selfies before picking up their passenger. Before starting to drive passengers or deliver food, they are asked to take a selfie showing their mouth and nose are covered. Now, the same technology will be extended to the passengers too. "If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber. With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver," the company said in a statement on its blog.

The feature will be first launched in the US and Canada by the end of September, and across Latin America and other countries later.

In addition to this, Uber is also urging the passengers to follow "Wash, wear, air" policy to ensure that the passengers and the drivers stay safe from the virus. As per the "Wash, wear, air" policy, the riders are urged to wash and/or sanitise their hands properly before boarding the car, wear face masks during the journey and sit in the back seat and roll down the window for airflow.