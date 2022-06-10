Italy to slaughter pigs to stop swine fever outbreak

Officials announced on Friday (June 10) that a thousand pigs will be slaughtered after two instances of swine fever were discovered on a farm in Rome’s Lazio region, raising fears of a blow to the country’s pork industry. Angelo Ferrari, the crisis manager in a conversation with AGI news agency said, “We have to slaughter all the pigs in the contaminated area very quickly.” He further added that a thousand pigs will have to be slaughtered as per what the local office projected to stop the spread.

Ferrari said, “The sooner we act decisively and incisively, the greater our hope that the commercial damage will be reduced,” AFP quoted him as saying.

The two cases of African swine fever discovered in Lazio are the country’s first in farmed pigs. Before that, instances were discovered in wild boar in northern Italy in January and then in the Lazio region in February.

Last month, Italy’s largest agricultural organisation, Coldiretti, called on the government to order a “rapid calling” of boards across the country to help stem the spread of the disease.

Experts believe African swine fever (ASF) does not affect people but is contagious and fatal to pigs and their wild relatives and the effect might may be devastating to the pork sector.

In 2018, a similar outbreak took place in China, the world’s largest pork producer, slaughtered millions of pigs to stop the spread.

The disease has been present in Europe for decades. As per a study published on December 3, the Geographic organisation for Animal Health (OIE) claimed ASF has been identified in 32 countries across five world regions since January 2020.

According to the agricultural organisation Confagricoltura, Italy is the seventh largest pork producer in the European Union, with nearly 8.9 million pigs representing the industry worth $ 9.1 billion.

(with inputs from agencies)

