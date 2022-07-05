Italy declares state of emergency in five northern regions amid ongoing drought

Italy is currently facing its worst drought in almost 70 years and the government has decided to declare a state of emergency in a number of areas around the river Po. The areas generally account for almost 30 per cent of Italy’s total agricultural production but the draught has caused massive devastation this year. Thanks to the announcement, the local authorities will find it easier to take steps in order to improve the situation like water rationing for both houses and businesses.

"The state of emergency is aimed at managing the current situation with extraordinary means and powers, with relief and assistance to the affected population," the government said.

Reuters reported that the Italian government can take more steps when it comes to dealing with the drought and the heatwaves of the summer season is not helping situations for the local people.

Along with these areas, a state of emergency was also declared in five regions in Northern Italy - Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto – along with the announcement of a fund of around 36.5 million euros ($38 million) of funds to tackle the situation.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has spoken extensively about the current situation and the local media reported that he can appoint a commissioner for drought response. A similar decision was taken by the government while fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in the country last year.

The Po is the country’s longest river and although the banks of the river are well known for their agricultural products, the drought has resulted in stretches of barren lands off late.

(With inputs from agencies)