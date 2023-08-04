Italian PM Giorgia Meloni files lawsuit against famous rock band singer over 'fascist racist' remark

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her sister Arianna Meloni have both embarked on legal action this week, with the former targeting British rock band Placebo and the latter taking on a newspaper cartoonist.

The defamation suits have ignited a storm of controversy, shedding light on the intersection of politics, artistic expression, and freedom of speech in Italy, as reported by AFP.

Giorgia Meloni has launched a lawsuit against Brian Molko, the lead vocalist of the renowned rock band Placebo.

The legal action comes in response to Molko's scathing comments during a performance in Italy in July, where he branded Meloni as "racist," "fascist," and a "piece of shit."

Simultaneously, Arianna Meloni, Giorgia's older sister and a potential candidate in the upcoming European parliament elections, has taken legal measures against a left-wing Fatto Quotidiano daily cartoonist, Mario Natangelo.

The basis of this suit is Natangelo's cartoon that depicts Arianna Meloni in a compromising situation with a Black man.

Artistic expression and political controversy collide

Mario Natangelo's cartoon has stirred significant controversy due to its depiction of Arianna Meloni in bed with a Black man, accompanied by a dialogue that touches on the sensitive issue of Italy's migrant policies.

The cartoon elicits a response from Arianna Meloni, implying her husband's active stance against "ethnic replacement."

The portrayal draws from controversial remarks made by Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, a close ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who previously voiced concerns about the "ethnic replacement" of Italians by migrants.

The deepening legal landscape

Giorgia Meloni's legal pursuits extend beyond the Placebo frontman, encompassing famed anti-mafia reporter Roberto Saviano.

This particular defamation case has triggered alarm among press freedom watchdogs, who fear that such legal actions could have chilling effects on journalistic endeavours and the broader realm of free expression.

The Brothers of Italy party, rooted in the post-fascist movement established by supporters of dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II, finds itself at the centre of this controversy.

Giorgia Meloni's political platform encompasses pledges to address Italy's declining birth rate and to tighten controls on sea arrivals, an issue of paramount concern in the nation's ongoing migration debate.

(With inputs from agencies)