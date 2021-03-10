Italian grandma helps bust drug ring while saving grandson

With the aim to save her grandson from the world of drugs, an Italian grandma has unknowingly helped the police dismantle a mafia drug ring.

This Italian grandma visited the Carabinieri police station pleading to help them save her grandson from drugs. However, it turned out to be a big tip that helped bust a drug mafia ring, operating in the southern Calabria region.

"The grandmother went to the Carabinieri (police) to ask them to save her grandson who was being devoured by the world of drugs," Colonel Piero Sutera, commander of the local Carabinieri police force told the media. in a press conference.

Carabinieri police were able to arrest 18 people on suspicion of drug dealing in the nearby areas of the Calabrian district of Cetraro.

The arrested people are being suspected to be a part of the "Muto" clan, which is one of the most infamous groups in 'Ndrangheta, an organised crime syndicate considered one of the world's most powerful, whose main business is drug trafficking.

Local police also acquired large amounts of cocaine that has allegedly been moved by the clan. It was acquired through a broker operating on the other side of Calabria.

The police have also alleged that the group was involved in extorting entrepreneurs dealing in the tourism sector, one of whom had contacted the police for help.

"People have suffered and seen the arrogance of these criminals who insisted on extorting money," anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri told local media.

Gratteri also reported that some of the extorted money went to clan members who are behind bars and also to their family members.