Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu accused of taking dirty laundry to White House

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of a crime that might not have been brought up ever before.

Reports claims Nethanyahu likes the White House to take care of his dirt...quite literally.

It has been revealed that Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu take majority of their dirty laundry to the White House to avail the free dry cleaning services.

The habit was noticed by the White House staff after it kept happening during every visit. “The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean,” the paper quoted an unnamed US official as saying. “After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”

The report was published in the US' local paper Washington Post.

Also read: After Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Prize

Turns out, this is an old habit of the Israeli couple. In 2018, Sara Netanyahu was alleged of packing nearly five suitcases worth of laundry for state trips. Her husband, the much-criticised Prime Minister of Israel, had years ago successfully launched a legal bid to keep his domestic laundry bills private.

Nethanyahu's office, howwever, has denied these accusations and said only the clothes worn for public meetings are dry cleaned during the state trips.

Talking about Netanyahu’s recent US visit to normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the officials said, “On this visit, for example, there was no dry cleaning, only a couple of shirts were laundered for the public meeting, and the prime minister’s suit and Mrs Netanyahu’s dress were ironed also for the public meeting,” the embassy statement said.

“Oh yes, a pair of pyjamas that the prime minister wore on the 12-hour flight from Israel to Washington was also laundered,” the statement continued.

While the PM's office has denied the accusations repeatedly, the White House staff during the Obama and trump administration have recalled and confirmed incidents where the couple have sent suitcases filled with soiled clothes.

The Netanyahus are infamous for misusing state resources, whether it is their own state or some other country. The PM is on trial for three corruption cases, and hise wife has been accused of misusing public funds to host gradeur-style meals, even though she has been provided with a cooking team for her own house by the state.

No statement has been issued by the White House yet.