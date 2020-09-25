After Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated for Nobel Prize

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Russian writer Sergey Komkov.

As many suspected Kremlin was behind this nomination, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov cleared the air by saying Kremlin did not nominate the President.

"You all know that completely different people are nominated for this award, this is an initiative of those submitting the nomination. In this case, [the nomination was submitted by] the aforementioned writer," he said.

"If this decision is made (to award Putin the prize - TASS) - great, if not, it’s no problem as well," Peskov said.

The nomination has been submitted by a group of Russian public figures, including the famous writer Sergey Komkov. As per the group, the nomination was sent to Oslo on September 10.

The nomination comes during a critical time when the leader has been accused of poisoning his opponent Alexei Navalny, which was confirmed by laboratories in Germnay, France and Sweden, but denied by Russian experts and government.

His nomination came few weeks after the US President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker for facilitating peace agreements between countries of Middle East.