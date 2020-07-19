Israeli Prime Minister's corruption trial resumes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu`s corruption trial resumed on Sunday.

The second hearing of the trial, which Netanyahu and other defendants in the case were not obliged to attend, is focusing on an additional time given to his lawyers to study the investigation material, reported Xinhua.

Netanyahu`s trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases began on May 24.

Hundreds of protesters calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges gathered outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evening (local time), for the fourth time this week.

A law enforcement spokesman was quoted by Sputnik as saying that Israeli police have detained 28 people for disrupting public order during protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is charged in three separate cases of corruption, fraud and influence peddling.