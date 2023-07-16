Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discharged from hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday (July 16), was discharged from the hospital after doctors said that he was in good health. He was admitted on Saturday for dehydration.

The 73-year-old was taken to Sheba Medical Center on Saturday (July 15) and kept overnight under observation.

As per Reuters reports, his motor convoy was seen leaving Sheba after local media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video message recorded inside the hospital, Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public, explaining that his condition may have been caused by spending time in the sun without a hat and sufficient water. He expressed gratitude to the medical staff and the public for their concern and assured everyone that he was feeling well.

"Yesterday I spent some time at the Kinneret with my wife, in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea," Netanyahu said.

He urged Israelis to "spend less time in the sun" and "drink more water" in the wake of the country's hot weather.

Sheba Medical Center confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and released a statement saying that the additional tests involving a subcutaneous Holter had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health".

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition. Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, that the reason for the hospitalisation was dehydration. His heart is completely normal, without any findings and he will be released to his home in the next few hours. The medical team decided to perform a series of comprehensive and routine examinations that are performed while fully conscious, including an electrophysiology test of the heart, all of which came out completely normal. At no point was any heart arrhythmia found. In order to continue routine monitoring, we decided to use a subcutaneous Holter, as is customary, to allow the medical professional team of the Prime Minister to continue regular monitoring," Amit Segev, Director of the cardiology unit at Sheba and President of the Cardiology Association in Israel said.

Netanyahu was reelected late last year and his proposed judicial overhaul has triggered weekly protests in the country since the month of January this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

