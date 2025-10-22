/Israeli Air Force kills Hezbollah Radwan Force commander Issa Ahmed Karbala in targeted strike

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hezbollah Radwan Force platoon commander Issa Ahmad Karbala in Lebanon’s Ain Qana area, approximately 13 miles from the Israeli border, in an airstrike on Wednesday. He was targeted while riding a motorcycle in the town of Ain Qana. Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed that one person was killed in the strike. “Issa Ahmad Karbala advanced the transfer of weapons in Lebanon and advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the military stated, adding that he had violated the truce terms with Lebanon. The Radwan Force is the Hezbollah unit that was tasked with infiltrating Israeli territory, seizing areas along the northern border, and abducting hostages as part of the terror group’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan for years, until the 2023-2024 war saw most of Hezbollah’s leadership eliminated.

The IDF emphasised that it would “continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire deal on Nov. 26, 2024, to end the cross-border clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah. The Iranian-backed terror group had started attacking the Jewish state in support of Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The IDF has conducted frequent raids to stop Hezbollah from rebuilding terrorist infrastructure across Southern Lebanon, which is a violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in accordance with the truce, warning in July that the terrorist group was “rebuilding, recovering, and ready now” to take on the IDF.

On Monday, the IDF carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area.

“The Hezbollah terror organization continues its attempts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon,” the army said.

On Sunday, the IDF also carried out a ground operation on the Lebanese side of Mount Dov to demolish several Hezbollah posts.

The IDF said that the posts were destroyed to prevent them from being used by Hezbollah to entrench itself in the area in the future. The operations in Lebanon come as the IDF carries out one of its largest exercises in the past two years, simulating fighting along the border with Lebanon and in Israeli communities in the area.

The 91st “Galilee” Division’s drill, which began on Sunday, will conclude on Thursday. The IDF said it was the first “full division-level drill” since the start of the war.