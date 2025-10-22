/Kolkata-Srinagar IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after fuel leak

IndiGo Flight 6E-6961 from Kolkata to Srinagar had to make an emergency landing at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Wednesday after a fuel leak. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated in an eventless exercise. Varanasi airport officials said the IndiGo flight pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control after noticing the fuel leak. The ATC cleared the aircraft for emergency landing, and the crew successfully brought it to the runway under controlled conditions. The aircraft, 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew, touched down safely at 4.10 pm at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, the authorities said.

All on board were evacuated safely and moved to the arrival hall.

The situation is under control, and normal airport operations have resumed, said officials. The airport authorities and technical teams are investigating the incident.

The aircraft will continue its journey to Srinagar after necessary inspections and repairs.

Recently, a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight was halted at the Jammu airport moments before takeoff after a technical glitch was reported. IndiGo flight 6E-6962 was ready to depart from Jammu to Srinagar but was halted on the runway just seconds before takeoff after reports of fuel leakage over the engine.

Varanasi Police later said in a statement, “IndiGo Flight 6E-6961 from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, due to a fuel leak. All 166 passengers and crew were safely evacuated. Airport authorities are investigating the incident. The situation is under control, and normal operations have resumed.”