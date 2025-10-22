/Jammu and Kashmir Police intensify CASOs and frisking drives in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk to ensure public safety

Srinagar: In a bid to enhance public safety and maintain heightened vigilance, the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and surprise frisking drives across Srinagar’s commercial hub, particularly in and around the Lal Chowk area.

According to officials, multiple police teams conducted these operations in high-traffic areas such as Koker Bazar, Court Road, and Regal Chowk, known for their bustling pedestrian and vehicular activity. The operations involved thorough vehicle inspections, verification of identification documents, and frisking of individuals to bolster security measures in the region.

While speaking to WION, a senior police officer said, “These checks are routine yet indispensable for maintaining law and order, especially in light of specific intelligence inputs received from the agencies.” The police officer emphasised that the operations are a key component of an ongoing strategy to prevent any subversive activities in Srinagar. “Our primary objective is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all our residents. We are grateful for the public’s cooperation, which has helped minimize inconvenience during these security drills,” the officer added.

Officials confirmed that these heightened security measures have been going on for several days and are set to continue as part of a broader strategic plan to maintain peace and order across Srinagar. The sustained efforts underscore the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to safeguarding the city while addressing potential threats with vigilance and precision.

