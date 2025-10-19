/‘The great irony is...’: Mehdi Hassan trolls Trump at No Kings protest, says US president’s wives...

Google Preferred
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 23:12 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 01:35 IST
Donald Trump Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Ivana Trump, Trump's ex-wife, is from the Czech Republic, and Melania Trump, the first lady, is an immigrant from Slovenia.

Former MSNBC broadcaster Mehdi Hasan took a dig at US President Donald Trump during a speech at the No Kings protest in Washington. During the demonstration, in which thousands of people across America participated, Hasan said, “The great irony is, of course, that Donald Trump is the son of an immigrant, the grandson of an immigrant, and married to an immigrant."

“In fact, two of his three wives were immigrants, proving yet again that immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to do,” he added.

"And we immigrants, we love this country often more than the people who are born here because we chose to move here, live here, swear an oath to the Constitution here," Hasan said.

Ivana Trump, Trump's ex-wife, is from the Czech Republic, and Melania Trump, the first lady, is an immigrant from Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump announced on Sunday (Oct 19) that he was going to cease the "large scale payments and subsidies" to Colombia. The American president said this after calling the President of the South American nation Gustavo Petro an "illegal drug leader".

"The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

“It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America. AS OF TODAY, THESE PAYMENTS, OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PAYMENT, OR SUBSIDIES, WILL NO LONGER BE MADE TO COLUMBIA,” Trump added.

