Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that ‘the cowardly ruler’ of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be ‘held accountable’ for his crimes following Iranian missiles that were launched at an Israeli hospital in Beersheba. In a post on his social media platform, Katz mentioned, “The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel. These are war crimes of the most serious kind - and Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes.”

Katz also added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked to “intensify strikes against strategic targets in Iran”, intending to take down key infrastructure in Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has also expressed outrage and condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure. He said, “The Iranian regime has no red lines.”

PM Netanyahu said the full price will be extracted from the Tehran regime. Israel has hit Iran’s Arak reactor, and the US is preparing for an attack on Tehran.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said Iran is ready to defend itself in case the United States intervenes to help its ally Israel.

“If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favour of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests”, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Aragachi has said that Iran is solely acting in self defense Israel is the main aggressor. Only Israel possesses 90 Nuclear warheads in the region, while the whole Middle East has no nuclear weapons. It is high time that global leaders should recognise that this is a Netanyahu-manufactured war to 'destroy diplomacy'.