Israel to commemorate Oct 7 as National Remembrance Day to honour killed civilians, soldiers

The Israeli cabinet has unanimously approved a national day of remembrance to honour the victims of the October 7 massacre and the Gaza war. This day of remembrance will be observed annually on the 24th of the Hebrew month of Tishrei.

According to reports, the unprecedented assault by the Hamas militant group on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulted in the killings of nearly 1,160 people.

Two official state ceremonies will be held each year to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the Gaza war, which continues, and no truce in sight any time soon.

The initiative for this day of remembrance was first proposed by a group of lawmakers from both the coalition and the opposition in the Knesset.

MK Naama Lazimi, a member of the Labor party and one of the key proponents of the initiative, highlighted the importance of honouring the victims and acknowledging the heroism of those who defended the country during the tragic events of October 7.

Lazimi expressed hope that the legislation would be widely accepted, stating, "Such a memorial day will give us all an opportunity to remember the murdered and hear the great stories of heroism of those who defended the country with their lives."

In a statement, she added, "I hope that the law will be widely accepted."

The October 7 Hamas terror attack also resulted in the capture of 253 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza with the aim of neutralising the threat and rescuing the hostages.

(With inputs from agencies)