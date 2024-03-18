Israel to commemorate Oct 7 as National Remembrance Day to honour killed civilians, soldiers
Story highlights
The unprecedented assault by the Hamas militant group on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulted in the killings of nearly 1,160 people.
The Israeli cabinet has unanimously approved a national day of remembrance to honour the victims of the October 7 massacre and the Gaza war. This day of remembrance will be observed annually on the 24th of the Hebrew month of Tishrei.
According to reports, the unprecedented assault by the Hamas militant group on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulted in the killings of nearly 1,160 people.
Two official state ceremonies will be held each year to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the Gaza war, which continues, and no truce in sight any time soon.
The initiative for this day of remembrance was first proposed by a group of lawmakers from both the coalition and the opposition in the Knesset.
Also Read | Russia presidential election: Alexei Navalny’s wife arrives at embassy in Berlin to cast vote
MK Naama Lazimi, a member of the Labor party and one of the key proponents of the initiative, highlighted the importance of honouring the victims and acknowledging the heroism of those who defended the country during the tragic events of October 7.
Lazimi expressed hope that the legislation would be widely accepted, stating, "Such a memorial day will give us all an opportunity to remember the murdered and hear the great stories of heroism of those who defended the country with their lives."
In a statement, she added, "I hope that the law will be widely accepted."
The October 7 Hamas terror attack also resulted in the capture of 253 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza with the aim of neutralising the threat and rescuing the hostages.
Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Thousands protest on the streets of Tel Aviv against the government
Tragically, 249 Israeli soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty during the operation, reports said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.