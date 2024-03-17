Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and her partner Sophie Allouache have exchanged vows after nearly twenty years together in a ceremony held in Adelaide.

Penny Wong is a prominent Australian politician, belonging to the Australian Labor Party (ALP). She held various ministerial positions, including minister for finance, and minister for climate change.

The wedding, attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and senior ministers, was a joyous occasion witnessed by family and friends, including their two daughters - the 11-year-old Alexandra, and 8-year-old Hannah, who participated as flower girls.

Expressing her happiness, Wong shared on Instagram, "We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us." Penny Wong, in 2008, made history as the first Asian-Australian to join an Australian cabinet.

Additionally, she broke barriers as the first openly LGBTI female federal parliamentarian. Her pivotal role in the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia in 2017 marked a shift from her earlier support of Labor Party policy opposing it.

Consistently topping surveys, Wong is widely regarded as the most trusted politician in Austra. Parliamentary colleague Michelle Rowland, who praised the couple, saying, "You both look absolutely gorgeous."

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: French President Macron says France has no limits in helping Ukraine × Wong, who entered federal parliament in 2002 is also Australia's longest-serving female cabinet minister. Penny Wong was born in Malaysia to a father of Chinese Malaysian descent and an Australian mother of English heritage. Before embarking on her political journey, she pursued a career as a lawyer and served as a political advisor. Wong's entry into politics came through her successful bid for a Senate seat in the 2001 election.