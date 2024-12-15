Tel aviv, Israel

Israel has announced it will close its embassy in Dublin, citing the Irish government's stance on Israel, particularly its support for a petition at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar made the announcement on Sunday, describing Ireland’s actions as “extreme anti-Israel policies.”

Ireland’s support for ICJ petition

The embassy closure follows Ireland's decision to join a petition at the ICJ in The Hague, accusing Israel of genocide related to its actions in the Palestinian territories. Israel has stated that this, along with Ireland’s previous recognition of a Palestinian state, has led to a significant breakdown in relations.

In a statement, Sa'ar said, "The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel."

Statement by the Tánaiste

The Tánaiste expressed regret over Israel's decision to close its Dublin embassy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels.

"Ireland’s stance on the Middle East conflict is rooted in international law and humanitarian principles. We condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and have equally called out Israel's military operations in Gaza, which constitute collective punishment, violate international law, and cause unacceptable civilian suffering."

He stressed that Ireland is still calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and more humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also confirmed that Ireland will keep its embassy in Israel to continue diplomatic work.

Ireland rejects the accusations

Ireland has strongly rejected Israel’s claims. Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed his regret over the Israeli decision to close the embassy. “I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel,” Harris said in a statement, underscoring that Ireland continues to seek a balanced approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

