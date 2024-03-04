Israel says missile from Lebanon kills foreign worker, injures Indian men

Israeli rescuers said on Monday (Mar 4) that a foreign worker was killed and several others, including Indians, were injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

In a statement, Magen David Adom's emergency response service said that an anti-tank missile hit "foreign workers who were working in a plantation".

The statement noted that the wounded were all Indian men in their 30s. The official statement didn't reveal the nationality of the person killed.

The Israeli military reported that "a number of civilians" were hit by incoming fire from Lebanon and flown to a hospital.

The attack took place near Margaliot, a tiny agricultural community on the border, the military said, further adding that in reaction, they "struck the source of the launch" in Lebanon.

Ever since the Israel-Hamas war started after the October 7 attack, when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel, the Israeli military and Lebanese organisations have exchanged fire almost on an everyday basis.

Israel-based ambulance service said that the casualties, who were evacuated from agricultural land near the border with Lebanon, all had shrapnel injuries.

'Children starving to death in northern Gaza hospitals'

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that an aid mission to two hospitals in northern Gaza found horrifying scenes of children dying of starvation, amid shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency's visits over the weekend to the Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals "were the first since early October 2023 despite our efforts to gain more regular access to the north of Gaza".

The findings were "grim", he said on X, adding that "the situation at Al-Awda was particularly appalling, as one of the buildings is destroyed".

The Kamal Adwan hospital, the only paediatrics hospital in northern Gaza, was overwhelmed with patients, he said.

"The lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children," Tedros said.