Israel says troops 'unintentionally' ran over Palestinian's body using jeep after footage videos go viral

The Israeli Army on Wednesday (Jan 10) said one of its vehicles "unintentionally" ran over the body of a Palestinian terrorist during a counter-terrorism operation in the occupied West Bank after footage of the incident went viral.

The incident was caught on security camera and shared widely on social media platforms, showcasing the brutality of the Israeli Army. The video showed the armoured vehicle slowly driving over what seemed to be a lifeless body which had been shot down moments earlier. The vehicle then stops, restarts and drives off, crushing the body again with its back wheels.

"The operational vehicle that is seen in the video was dispatched in order to extricate the force that was caught under heavy fire, and unintentionally ran over the terrorist's body," the Israeli military was quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the "culture of hatred and extremism" spread by the Israeli Army.

The incident reportedly took place in the Tulkarm area, one of the main crossing points between the West Bank and Israel. The region has witnessed repeated raids by the Israeli Army since the October 7 attack on Tell Aviv by Hamas.

A 17-year-old died, moments before Israeli military jeeps rolled in.

The Israeli military justified its action saying the troops had entered the Beit Rima area as part of a “counter-terrorism operation.” It said troops fired at suspects who threw explosives and firebombs at them.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.