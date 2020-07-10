Israel reports its highest daily coronavirus infections

Israel on Friday reported its highest coronavirus infections in the 24-hour period, with around 1,500 new cases, the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late on Thursday admitted the decision to re-open businesses, bars and event spaces may have been taken "too soon".

"I take responsibility for it," Netanyahu said.

In the 24 hours period ended midnight on Thursday, there were 1,464 new cases in Israel, the most in a single day since the country saw its first infection on February 21.

Earlier, Israel's efforts to contain the pandemic were praised widely, but the cases rose as the economy opened up broadly in May.

Israel has re-introduced stringent restrictions to curb the spread, including shutting down clubs, bars, and gyms among others.

Limits on the number of people entering restaurants and religious institutions were also put in place.

A stricter lockdown has been imposed on various areas and cities that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

This week, Israel's director of public health services, Siegal Sadetzki, resigned, slamming her seniors for ignoring her suggestions.

"Despite repeated warnings in different forums, we are watching with frustration as our window of opportunity (to contain the virus) is running out," Sadetzki in a Facebook post, said.

There are more than 35,500 COVID-19 cases, including 350 deaths in Israel.