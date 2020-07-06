Israel reimposes restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases

Israel has decided to reimpose restrictions and partial lockdown in the country after the number of positive coronavirus saw a surge in the past few weeks.

The Israeli government has announced an immediate temporary closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls and all other cultural events.

"The pandemic is spreading - that`s as clear as day. It is rising steeping daily and it is dragging with it, contrary to what we had been told, a trail of critically ill patients," Netanyahu said.

The maximum capacity in restaurants, which was earlier increased to 50, has been brought down to 20 for indoor seating and 30 for outdoor seating.

The Israeli government had reopened the economy last month to save its crippling economy which was causing a rapid increase in the unemployment rate.

Attendance at synagogues was also capped at 19 worshippers, and buses would be allowed to carry only up to 20 passengers, the statement said.

The sudden increase in the coronavirus cases is believed to be a result of locals flouting the social distancing rules and not wearing face masks outdoors. The local government is urging people to not step out until it is important, and to maintain social distance and wear face masks at all times when outdoors.