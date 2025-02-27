Israel said Thursday it had received the coffins of four hostages and experts had begun the process of identifying the remains.

Advertisment

"Israel has received the coffins of four fallen hostages through the Red Cross," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Talking to AFP, a senior leader of Palestinian group Hamas confirmed the release and said that the bodies belonged to Israeli hostages.

"Four bodies transferred to the Red Cross from Hamas," said the Hamas official, adding that they were now waiting for Tel Aviv to release Palestinian prisoners.

Advertisment

"The four bodies were handed over a short while ago, and we are waiting for the release of Palestinian prisoners," said the official.

(More to follow)