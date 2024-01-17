Israel reaches Qatar-brokered deal with Hamas, medicines for hostages in exchange for aid to Gaza

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for the delivery of crucial medicine aid to hostages held captive by the militant group, a Qatar-brokered deal which is important given the families of the hostages have been calling for aid to their loved ones. This comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on January 12 said that the medicines will be delivered in the next few days.

The key medical supplies will leave Doha on Wednesday (Jan 17). They will reach Gaza via Egypt.

The aid for hostages, many of whom are elderly and suffering from chronic illnesses, is approved by Hamas in exchange for medical and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian civilians stuck in the crossfire between Israel and the Islamic Palestinian group.

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 16) said, “Medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza."

The truce between Israel and Hamas in November 2023 resulted in the release of many hostages however over 100, from a total of 240, are still held in Hamas' captivity. The war, which completed over 100 days, is feared escalation with the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea region by Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which earlier demanded visual proof of the aid reaching hostages that many "suffer from illnesses related to the harsh captivity conditions, which include mental and physical torture.”

The casualties are reaching a new high with each passing day as the war drags on. The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza on Tuesday (Jan 16) said that a total of 24,285 Palestinians, 10,600 children, have been killed since October 7.

The November deal was reached in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel. Israel earlier also allowed assistance to reach however as per the rights group a lot more is needed as the humanitarian toll on Palestinians is too much.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reportedly said, “Famine will make an already terrible situation catastrophic, because sick people are more likely to succumb to starvation, and starving people are more vulnerable to disease."

“We need unimpeded, safe access to deliver aid and a humanitarian cease-fire to prevent further death and suffering,” he said.