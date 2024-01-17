Houthis set to become 'global terrorists' amid Red Sea attacks. Here's what it means

The United States is preparing to name Iran-backed and Yemen-based Houthis as a specially designated terrorist group, multiple western media publication reported late on Tuesday (Jan 16) citing people familiar with the matter. This comes amid the group's continuous attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea that have raised the shipping costs between Europe and Asia by up to three times.

The Houthis were designated as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the Trump administration, when the Yemeni rebels were engaged in a years-long civil war with the internationally-recognised, Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

In February 2021, the Biden administration revoked the foreign terrorist designation of the Houthis while arguing that it would make it difficult for the much-needed humanitarian aid to reach the civilians living in the Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis.

A fragile truce continues to hold ground since April 2022 between all the warring sides in Yemen.

What does it mean?

It must be noted that the global terrorisation classification is different from the foreign terrorist designation.

The specially designated global terrorist group label will allow Washington to block the assets of individuals and entities that provide support or assistance to the group as well as related subsidiaries, front organisations or associates.

The foreign terrorist organisation designation, unlike the specially designated global terrorist one, triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the organisation.

On January 12, when the US President Joe Biden was asked whether he was willing to call the Houthis a terrorist group, he responded: "I think they are."

Tensions between the US and allies and Houthis have escalated in recent days amid Washington's claim that it does not want to go to war with the Iran-backed rebels.

US military’s Central Command on Tuesday (Jan 16) said that its forces struck and destroyed four anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis had prepared to launch earlier in the day. The US has now struck the Houthis three times in less than a week.

The attacks on Red Sea vessels and those in the Gulf of Aden have forced ships to avoid the critical shipping route, instead taking a longer and costlier journey between Asia and Europe via the Cape of Good Hope.