Israel raids Palestinian NGOs, labelling them 'terrorist organisations'; UN calls action 'arbitrary'

The headquarters of several Palestinian human rights organisations in the occupied West Bank were raided by Israeli security forces on Thursday.

According to an AFP report, the military said that during the overnight raids, troops and police officials "closed seven institutions and confiscated property."

The state has previously designated six of them as "terrorist organisations" and is accusing them of channelling aid to militant groups, reports Reuters.

On Wednesday, the designation was ratified for three of them despite opposition from the UN and human rights organisations. The UN demanded that the designations be withdrawn.

United Nations' Human Rights Office has issued a statement calling the closures "arbitrary" and saying that "despite offers to do so, Israeli authorities have not presented to the United Nations any credible evidence to justify these declarations."

The Israeli military claims that the groups were used as a front by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz reaffirmed Israel's assertion that the groups had acted covertly to support the PFLP, which has carried out deadly assaults against Israelis and is regarded as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU.

According to Gantz, "They also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organisation via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud."

While nine European Union nations, said they will continue cooperating with the groups due to insufficient proof to support Israel's accusation, the US has reportedly requested more information on the factors contributing to the decision to shut down the groups.

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the State Department, said, "We will review what is provided to us and come to our own conclusion.

As per Reuters, the groups are: The Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Al Haq; Bisan Center for Research and Development; Defense for Children International – Palestine; Health Work Committees (HWC); Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC); and the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC).

(With inputs from agencies)

