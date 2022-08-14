Seven injured, two seriously, in a 'terror attack' on Jerusalem bus

Just days after a Egypt brokered truce ended three days of violence between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the densely populated Palestinian enclave of Gaza, a "terror attack in the Old City" has left seven people injured.

A shooting incident on a bus in Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday (August 14) injured seven people, two of whom were critically injured, reported AFP, citing Israeli police and medics.

"The police were informed of a shooting of a bus ... Police have cordoned off the scene and are searching for a suspect who fled," the police said.

Watch | Israel Elections: Lapid narrows gap with Netanyahu following Gaza flare-up

"We were on scene very quickly. On Ma'ale Hashalom St. we saw a passenger bus standing in the middle of the road, bystanders called us to treat two males around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds," said MDA paramedics.

The incident was described as a "terror attack in the Old City" by Israel's emergency medical services, Magen David Adom (MDA).

Also read | In Pics: Operation 'Breaking Dawn', the Israeli tactical mission that used smart bombs to target terror

Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky told reporters that the attack occurred near King David's Tomb.

"I was coming from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers. I stopped at the station of the Tomb of David. At this moment starts the shootings. Two people outside I see falling, two inside were bleeding. Everybody panicked."

Also read | ​​​​​​​Two Palestinian gunmen killed by Israeli forces in West Bank clash

Since March, 19 people, primarily Israeli civilians, have been killed in the attacks. Three Palestinian Israeli attackers were also slain.

Last week, Israel and Islamic Jihad militants fought for three days in Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian enclave. At least 49 Palestinians were killed in the latest conflict, which concluded last Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.