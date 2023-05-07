Israel protest continues against judicial reform for 18th week in a row

For the 18th week in a row, protests against the government's proposed judicial changes went on into the evening on Saturday, with campaigners urging the opposition to wrap up or end talks with the coalition.

“The time has come for decisions,” protest organizers said

“We demand that opposition leader [Yair] Lapid and MK [Benny] Gantz come together to make a decision in the coming week, and if not, to end the negotiations. It’s either judges whipped into submission or democracy.”

Also Read | Japan's Kishida heads to Seoul for landmark summit with Yoon

Former Israel Defence Forces chief of staff Benny Gantz said on Saturday at a protest in Netanya that if there was no progress toward a solution, he would reevaluate the negotiations.

“Our goal at the President’s Residence is not to be satisfied with talking,” said the National Unity party head.

Yair Lapid, the head of the opposition, expressed concerns at a protest on Saturday in Rehovot. The alliance could not have discussions "while simultaneously discrediting the judges of the High Court of Justice and sending bullies into the streets," the speaker said.

Also Read | At least nine people killed in shooting at Texas mall; gunman killed by police

“We will turn over every stone to see if there is a chance to reach a historic agreement that will accompany us a hundred years into the future, but we will not let them just bide their time to save their government,” said Lapid.

Activists appealed for a deal on the Judicial Selection Committee, the most divisive of the reform elements, as discussions were scheduled to resume on Tuesday. The Yesh Atid party reportedly planned to discuss the panel because reaching an agreement on the other issues would be simpler, according to KAN on Saturday.

Tzipi Livni, a former Hatnuah leader who is now in charge of the protest movement, stated in a speech on Saturday that opposition leaders could only reach an understanding with the coalition if they agreed to recognise the independence of judges.

Watch | World at War: How is Russia's Wagner Group sending weapons into Sudan? × KAN further stated that Yesh Atid was attempting to move discussions over the Conscription Law inside the President's Residence. In accordance with the coalition agreement, the government must handle the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) draft before enacting a budget as the existing statute is slated to expire on July 31. According to reports, the government would ask for a five-month postponement on the bill.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE