/Netanyahu corruption trial- A 'formal request' is required for Presidential pardon

Israeli President Issac Herzog has said that he is not ruling out a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even before he is convicted. President Herzog's office responded to the letter from US President Donald Trump, urging that a "formal request" is required for the Presidential pardon.

In a statement, President Herzog's office said, “Anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures”. Israel's Internal Affairs Ministry, on its own, can not promote the move, even if the US continue to interfere.

According to reports from Israeli news outlet Haaretz, President Issac Herzog discussed with the families of Hostages about pardoning Netanyahu in late October. The report claimed that he asked the families of hostages to publicly promote the idea. Herzog's office also tried to bring the Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara on the same issue.

"I did tell the attorney general – and I'm sorry that it got out [in the media] – that because the court had, to the best of my knowledge, recommended four times at that point that the parties consider mediation, it might be worth exploring this option. The attorney general explained her position, and that was the end of it," said Hezog last April.

Reports by Israeli media speculate that Herzog was elected as President in 2021, in exchange for a pardon to Netanyahu. A claim that has been categorically denied by the President.

“I'm not Netanyahu's servant, I wasn't elected because of him, and I have no 'understandings' with him. I confront him quite a lot,” said Herzog in an interview.

Netanyahu Corruption Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for three corruption cases brought against him; these include bribery, receiving valuable gifts from businessman Arnon Milchan. In another case, Netanyahu, then Minister of Communications accused of crony capitalism, forming a collusion with Arnon Mozes, the chairman and editor of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of the largest newspapers in Israel, to harm Israel Hayom, another Hebrew language daily. In another case, Netanyahu promised favours to media conglomerate Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Bezeq, in exchange for favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his family by Elovitch's news website, Walla. Netanyahu had been formally indicted on November 21, 2019, compelling him to relinquish all his ministry portfolios other than that of Prime Minister.