/Trump writes to Israeli President Herzog, demands pardon for Netanyahu

United States President Donald Trump asked President Isaac Herzog to Pardon Benjamin Netanyahu. This time, he formally wrote a letter to the Israeli head of state on Wednesday (Nov 12), seeking a pardon for Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is facing trials on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He allegedly accepted gifts and offered regulatory favours for positive media coverage. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, claiming the cases are politically motivated.

“It is my honour to write to you at this historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years,” Trump said in his letter, as reported by The Times of Israel.

“I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive Time Prime Minister,” writes Trump, “and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world-changing Abraham Accords.”

The US president emphasised that “I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System,” but decries the corruption charges against Netanyahu as a “political, unjustified prosecution.”

Calling his relationship Israeli head of state as 'great', Trump further wrote, “Isaac, we have established a great relationship, one that I am very thankful for and honored by, and we agreed as soon as I was inaugurated in January that the focus had to be centered on finally bringing the hostages home and getting the peace agreement done,” Trump concludes. “Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all.”

Last Month, during his speech in the Israeli Parliament, Trump urged Herzog to pardon Bibi Netanyahu. “Hey, I have an idea. “Mr President, why don’t you give him a pardon?”

Following President Trump's Knesset address, members of the cabinet from the Likud party also signed a letter calling on President Isaac Herzog to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

