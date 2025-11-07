/GAZA FORCE is coming: Will the ISF be another rule by proxy for Palestinians, like the British Mandate period?

The United States and several regional nations are working to assemble the Gaza Force, formally known as the International Stabilisation Force (ISF). This multinational mission would administer the Palestinian enclave, which is slowly recovering after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Nearly 80 years after Britain’s colonial rule under the so-called “Palestine Mandate” ended, a new foreign force is expected to take charge of Gaza once again. The proposed ISF is a central element of US President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Ceasefire Plan. Its stated aim is to secure the enclave following the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but many are asking whether it will cause more problems than it solves. Could it simply become another way for foreigners to control Palestinians by proxy?

How ISF in Gaza is different: An enforcer, not a peacekeeper

The US has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution to authorise a two-year mandate for the ISF. It is expected to function as an enforcement force, not a traditional peacekeeping mission, prompting observers to wonder whether it will bring stability or signal a return to Mandate-era foreign control under a new guise.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Unlike blue-helmet UN peacekeepers, the ISF would have authority to use “all necessary measures” to maintain order in Gaza. According to the draft proposal, the ISF’s role would be to secure Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, protect civilians and aid corridors, and help restore basic governance. It would also select and train a new Palestinian police force to take over internal security once the situation stabilises.

Who will oversee the Gaza Force?

A “Board of Peace”, chaired by Trump and working in coordination with Israel and Egypt, would oversee the Gaza Force. The US is expected to maintain a small coordination hub just outside Gaza. The mission’s declared goal is a temporary two-year stabilisation period leading to Palestinian self-governance, though it remains to be seen whether the force will truly withdraw once its term ends.

International Stabilisation Force for Gaza: Which countries are joining it?

While Arab and Muslim-majority nations are expected to form the backbone of the ISF to ensure regional legitimacy, Israel is reported to have veto power over who can join. It has already opposed Turkey’s participation. Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan are in early discussions, while France, Canada, and Australia may provide training and logistical support. Britain, the erstwhile ruler of Palestinians, is unlikely to play an active role in the new ISF.

Troop commitments remain uncertain at the time of writing. Most countries are waiting for formal UN authorisation before making firm pledges. Arab states have made clear they will not participate unless Palestinians play a visible leadership role, warning against what they call “new forms of tutelage”.

Gaza Force: Does it have echoes of the British Mandate?

For many Palestinians, the ISF proposal feels like déjà vu. During the British Mandate from 1920 to 1948, an external power ruled Palestine for its own good, fostering Zionist institutions and suppressing Arab revolts. Many historians argue that the Mandate laid the groundwork for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Like that Mandate, the ISF would see foreign forces managing a territory still reeling from war.

Supporters, however, highlight key differences: the ISF would be multinational, UN-sanctioned, and time-limited—at least on paper—aimed at stabilisation rather than settlement-building.

Still, the similarities concern many observers. Israel’s reported veto power over participant countries is a major irritant, and the Palestinian Authority appears sidelined. Critics warn the ISF could easily evolve into a form of indirect foreign rule. “It risks being Mandate 2.0—outsiders managing Palestinians until further notice,” one Arab diplomat was quoted as saying in The Guardian.

Palestinians’ choice between stabilisation and subjugation: When will boots go on ground for Gaza Force?

The mission’s success or failure will depend on whether it can disarm Hamas and other armed groups without triggering renewed chaos. Hamas has already rejected any disarmament conditions, calling the ISF “a disguised occupation under foreign flags.”

If the UN Security Council approves the resolution this month, initial ISF deployments could begin in early 2026, starting in southern Gaza. Some see the plan as a bridge to peace and reconstruction; others view it as yet another experiment in external control.

For Gaza’s two million residents, the next chapter may not be written in Ramallah or Jerusalem, but in Washington, Cairo, or even New York.