/Hamas accuses Israel of organ theft from Palestinian corpses - AND it’s not the first time

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has accused Israel of organ theft after the hostage-prisoner exchange under the ceasefire deal. The Health Ministry officials in Gaza said on Saturday (Nov 1) that some of the bodies received by Israel during the peace deal under Donald Trump have been emptied and stuffed with cotton.

"The Ministry lacks the tools to prove the occupation's theft of the martyrs' organs," the ministry said.

This accusation against Israel did not come for the first time. On 17 October, Gaza government media office director Dr Ismail al-Thawabta accused the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) of stealing organs from Palestinian corpses and called for an immediate international investigation “to hold Israel accountable for serious violations against the bodies of the martyrs and the theft of their organs”.

In November 2023, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor tracked the IDF’s confiscation of dozens of dead bodies from the al-Shifa medical complex. Medical professionals in Gaza who examined some of the bodies after they were released found evidence of organ theft, including “missing cochleas and corneas as well as other vital organs like livers, kidneys, and hearts”.

In January 2024, CNN reported IDF attacks on 16 cemeteries in Gaza, and in the same month, Euro-Med Monitor stated that at least 12 cemeteries had been targeted by the IDF. Medical sources said that upon inspection, some bodies had organs missing.

This came after the Advocate General Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Israeli military's chief legal officer, resigned on Friday (Oct 31) over a criminal inquiry against her. This occurred after a leaked video in which soldiers were seen abusing a Palestinian detainee arrested during the Gaza war. In her resignation, Yerushalmi said she was stepping down because she had approved the video's leak in August 2024.