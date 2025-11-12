/Israeli settlers launch arson attack in the West Bank, 4 suspects arrested

Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian farm land and a warehouse on Tuesday in the Bedouin village. Several Palestinians were injured. The incident was the latest in the recent surge of violence in the West Bank during the olive harvest season. According to Times of Israel, soldiers have detained at least four suspects.

"Security forces worked to disperse the [suspects] using riot dispersal means, and detained and arrested several Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, soldiers also participated in the attack, as they were mostly masked men. They tried the Palestinians, who were trying to put out the fire. However, according to Times of Israel, soldiers were attacked by the settlers following the arrest.

Israeli President Issac Herzog condemned the latest violence as "shocking and serious", blaming "a handful of violent and dangerous individuals".

October recorded the highest number of settler violence

October marks the beginning of the season for annual olive harvesting. There had been near-daily occurrences of violence. According to the UN humanitarian office, the number of attacks by the settlers was highest in the last month. Until last Friday, there were reports of 264 settler-related violent incidents, whether by soldiers or by civilians. Israel has built approximately 160 settlements housing 700,000 Jews, encroaching on more than 60 per cent of the land. These settlements are illegal under international law.

IDF Central Command, Major-General Avi Bluth, condemned the attack. He said, "The reality in which anarchist fringe youth act violently against innocent civilians and against security forces is unacceptable and is extremely serious. It must be dealt with firmly."