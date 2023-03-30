Two injured as Israel launches 'a number of missiles' at Syria's Damascus

Israel on Thursday (March 30) launched "a number of missiles" at Syria. These attacks, which originated from Golan Heights, reportedly targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus. As per the Syrian State Media report citing an anonymous military source, the Israeli attack left two Syrian soldiers wounded and also inflicted "some material damage." However, Syrian air defences confronted the missiles and even "shot down some of them" claims the report.

🇸🇾Syria: Aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes on al-Midan neighbourhood in Damascus city. pic.twitter.com/dmoVm4kt1l — Donbass Devushka (@PeImeniPusha) March 30, 2023 ×

As per AFP, explosions were heard in Damascus early Thursday morning.

"At around 01:20 am (10:20 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus," said Syria's defence ministry.

The ministry did not provide any details of the missile target but specified that two soldiers were injured and material damage was borne by the capital.

(More to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

