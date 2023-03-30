ugc_banner

Two injured as Israel launches 'a number of missiles' at Syria's Damascus

Damascus, SyriaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Representative picture. Syrian air defences confronted the missiles and even "shot down some of them" claims a report by the nation's state media . Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Reports claim that the Israeli attack left two Syrian soldiers wounded and also inflicted "some material damage"

Israel on Thursday (March 30) launched "a number of missiles" at Syria. These attacks, which originated from Golan Heights, reportedly targeted the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus. As per the Syrian State Media report citing an anonymous military source, the Israeli attack left two Syrian soldiers wounded and also inflicted "some material damage." However, Syrian air defences confronted the missiles and even "shot down some of them" claims the report.

×

As per AFP, explosions were heard in Damascus early Thursday morning.

"At around 01:20 am (10:20 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus," said Syria's defence ministry.

The ministry did not provide any details of the missile target but specified that two soldiers were injured and material damage was borne by the capital.

(More to follow)

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Republican Rand Paul blocks TikTok ban, asks if US is 'going to be just like China' and block free speech

Donald Trump's arrest delayed yet again; reports claim indictment could take weeks

Here's why names Fiona and Ian have been 'retired' from UN's hurricane roster