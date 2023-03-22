ugc_banner

Aleppo airport hit by Israeli airstrikes, Syrian defence ministry says

AleppoEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

(File photo) A Saudi aid plane is seen at Aleppo airport. Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel has been targeting what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria for several years.

The Syrian defence ministry said early Wednesday that an Israeli air strike had targeted Syria's Aleppo airport. The attack caused some "material damage" to the airport, the statement on Facebook added. The Israeli military hasn't said anything about the strikes yet.

In the third attack on Aleppo airport in six months, Israel launched "a number of missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 3:55 am" the ministry added.

Israel has been targeting what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria for several years. It says that Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

This is a developing story...

